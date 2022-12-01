BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.93

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.93 and traded as low as C$12.26. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$12.44, with a volume of 99,991 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.40.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 16.96, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -12.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.77.

Insider Activity

BELLUS Health Company Profile

In other news, Director Pierre Larochelle sold 35,667 shares of BELLUS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.59, for a total transaction of C$448,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,653,924.73. In related news, Director Pierre Larochelle sold 35,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.59, for a total value of C$448,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,653,924.73. Also, Director Joseph Rus sold 35,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.14, for a total transaction of C$432,559.88.

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.