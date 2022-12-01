Berenberg Bank Raises New Work (OTC:XINXF) Price Target to €200.00

New Work (OTC:XINXF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €172.00 ($177.32) to €200.00 ($206.19) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of New Work from €222.00 ($228.87) to €165.00 ($170.10) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get New Work alerts:

New Work Price Performance

OTC XINXF remained flat at $152.04 during trading on Thursday. New Work has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $203.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.00.

New Work Company Profile

New Work SE operates professional networking platforms in Germany and internationally. It operates through B2C, B2B E-Recruiting, and B2B Marketing Solutions & Events segments. The B2C segment serves XING members who use xing.com, XING Jobs, and kununu.com or internations.org to network with other professionals for finding a suitable job, obtaining information about employers, or reading about career-related topics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Work Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Work and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.