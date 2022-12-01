BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of BerGenBio ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

BerGenBio ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRRGF opened at $1.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. BerGenBio ASA has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

BerGenBio ASA Company Profile

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of drugs to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers; and respiratory diseases. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in major cancer indications and COVID-19.

