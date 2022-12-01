Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain Sells 4,020 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,259,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,800,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BRK-A traded up $4,437.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $480,280.00. 3,174 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $435,226.87 and its 200 day moving average is $435,637.98.

Separately, Edward Jones raised Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

