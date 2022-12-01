Betsy S. Atkins Sells 5,707 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.82.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

