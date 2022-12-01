BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.12) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,250 ($26.92) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.63) to GBX 2,330 ($27.87) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,913.20.

BHP stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

