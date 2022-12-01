Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($3.05) Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Big Lots in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.05) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($3.88). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Big Lots’ current full-year earnings is ($4.76) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Big Lots’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.11. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Big Lots Stock Up 1.5 %

BIG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

NYSE BIG opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $50.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 564,260 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth $7,586,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth $7,553,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 104.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 359,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after purchasing an additional 264,040 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.30%.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

