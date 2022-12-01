Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB) Short Interest Update

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Bilander Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWCB. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the first quarter worth $97,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,692,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,451,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners increased its position in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 158.4% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 275,876 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilander Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWCB traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. Bilander Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Bilander Acquisition Company Profile

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

