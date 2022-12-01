Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 5,961 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $679,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bill.com Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of BILL opened at $120.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average of $131.36. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $307.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Pelion Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $164,455,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after buying an additional 1,217,399 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 17,470.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,164,000 after buying an additional 384,341 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

