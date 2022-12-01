Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $398.82

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $398.82 and traded as high as $404.66. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $404.66, with a volume of 148 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO.B Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $680.80 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

