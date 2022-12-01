BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Holdings Decreased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,377 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioSig Technologies were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 394.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 345,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

BSGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reduced their price objective on BioSig Technologies to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BioSig Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSGM opened at $0.41 on Thursday. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

