Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Biostage Stock Performance
BSTG remained flat at $7.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. Biostage has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $9.00.
Biostage Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biostage (BSTG)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Biostage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.