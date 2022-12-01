Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Biostage Stock Performance

BSTG remained flat at $7.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. Biostage has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company is engaged in developing Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treating esophageal cancer. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc and changed its name to Biostage, Inc in March 2016.

