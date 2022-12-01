Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

BIR stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 915,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,263. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.42 and a 1-year high of C$12.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.22.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

