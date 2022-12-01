Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,400 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the October 31st total of 525,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Bit Brother Trading Down 6.3 %
BTB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. Bit Brother has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.93.
About Bit Brother
