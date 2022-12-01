Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,400 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the October 31st total of 525,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bit Brother Trading Down 6.3 %

BTB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. Bit Brother has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.93.

About Bit Brother

Bit Brother Limited engages in the specialty tea product distribution and retail business in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries consisting of fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

