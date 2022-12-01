Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 1.5% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $15.00 or 0.00088366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $262.63 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00264102 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00059609 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

