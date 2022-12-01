BitTorrent-New (BTT) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $664.86 million and $19.58 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00025240 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005907 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004912 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005201 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000709 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

