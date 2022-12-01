BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BOE traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.14. 17,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,726. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOE. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

