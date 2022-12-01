BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BOE traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $10.14. 17,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,726. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $12.44.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.