BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,883,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,147,222,000 after acquiring an additional 102,155 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 72,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5 %

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.92.

NYSE:BLK traded up $3.60 on Thursday, reaching $719.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,192. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $637.98 and a 200 day moving average of $646.15. The stock has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $934.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.