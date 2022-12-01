BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) is Mariner Investment Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 312.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II accounts for about 1.4% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth $134,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 73,027 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 675,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 97,392 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of BLE remained flat at $10.78 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,000. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.