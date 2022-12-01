BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) is Mariner Investment Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2022

Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLEGet Rating) by 312.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II accounts for about 1.4% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mariner Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth $134,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 73,027 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 675,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 97,392 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of BLE remained flat at $10.78 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,000. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.