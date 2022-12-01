Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Down 23.8% in November

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 154,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Bluejay Diagnostics Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BJDX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

