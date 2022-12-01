Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BZWHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Itau BBA Securities cut Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call Stock Performance
Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call stock remained flat at $22.75 during midday trading on Thursday. Bmo Us High Divid Covered Call has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $23.00.
