BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock remained flat at $5.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 220,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,183. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $8.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSM. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 329,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 359,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 52,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.