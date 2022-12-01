BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Up 0.5 %

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,045. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 431,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

