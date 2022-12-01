Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BDNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 350 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 375 to SEK 325 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 305 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 320 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.44. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

