BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.11.

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.8 %

BWA stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in BorgWarner by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,710 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in BorgWarner by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BorgWarner by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,038,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

