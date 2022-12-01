BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $990-992 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.33 million. BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.17 EPS.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

Get BOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BOX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.10.

Insider Transactions at BOX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,058,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BOX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BOX by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BOX by 4.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.