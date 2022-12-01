BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Update

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the October 31st total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LND traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.18. 42,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,294. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $321.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.85.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 10,779.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 27.5% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 531,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 114,463 shares during the last quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

