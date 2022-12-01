Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brenntag from €96.00 ($98.97) to €98.00 ($101.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

BNTGY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.56. 36,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,892. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.25. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

