Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.33

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.17. Bright Mountain Media shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,650 shares traded.

Bright Mountain Media Trading Up 16.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military, public safety sectors, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It owns parenting and lifestyle domains, such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas.

