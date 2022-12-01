Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the October 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BHFAP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,892. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $27.42.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

