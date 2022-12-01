Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Britvic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Britvic’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTVCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.11) to GBX 830 ($9.93) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 940 ($11.25) to GBX 920 ($11.01) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,020 ($12.20) to GBX 1,050 ($12.56) in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. Britvic has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

