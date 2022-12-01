Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Broadcom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $551.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.02. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

