Brokerages Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) PT at $57.86

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Masco Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Masco by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $50.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. Masco has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

