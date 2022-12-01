BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Matthew J. Gould Acquires 10,627 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $213,921.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,163,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,678,577.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

BRT stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.