Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bucher Industries from CHF 555 to CHF 545 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Bucher Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCHHF opened at $370.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.22. Bucher Industries has a 12 month low of $311.85 and a 12 month high of $535.00.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

