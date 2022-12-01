Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Julie Brown Sells 16,000 Shares

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Julie Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($25.72), for a total value of £344,000 ($411,532.48).

Shares of BRBY stock traded up GBX 10.44 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,187.44 ($26.17). The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,989. Burberry Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.63) and a one year high of GBX 2,193 ($26.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,913.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,774.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,935.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.74%.

BRBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.33) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.52) to GBX 1,730 ($20.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.53) to GBX 2,070 ($24.76) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($24.52) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.93) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,010 ($24.05).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

