Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Julie Brown Sells 16,000 Shares

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) insider Julie Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($25.72), for a total value of £344,000 ($411,532.48).
Burberry Group Price Performance
Shares of BRBY stock traded up GBX 10.44 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,187.44 ($26.17). The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,989. Burberry Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.63) and a one year high of GBX 2,193 ($26.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,913.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,774.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,935.14.
Burberry Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.74%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.