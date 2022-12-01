C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Jordan T. Kass Sells 5,276 Shares

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.77. 1,469,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,835. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.13.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 26.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,339,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

