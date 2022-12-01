Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth about $630,000.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock remained flat at $10.20 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,294. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

