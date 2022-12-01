CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of CAE opened at C$29.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.25 billion and a PE ratio of 72.73. CAE has a 12-month low of C$20.90 and a 12-month high of C$35.47.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

