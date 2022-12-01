Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 249,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 113.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 87.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caesarstone by 10.6% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Caesarstone to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Caesarstone Price Performance

About Caesarstone

Shares of CSTE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 128,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,858. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. Caesarstone has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

