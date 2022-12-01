Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 97.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,063,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,924,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,709,000 after acquiring an additional 82,719 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.04 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.