Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Down 31.7% in November

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,100 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the October 31st total of 869,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Camtek by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 644,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Camtek by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Camtek by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAMT. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Camtek to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Camtek to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Camtek Stock Performance

About Camtek

NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,112. Camtek has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.47.

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Stories

