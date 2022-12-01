Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $82.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ESTC. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.47.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.28. 57,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $162.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.40.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Elastic by 94.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 79.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 88.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

