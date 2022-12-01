Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $82.00

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2022

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ESTC. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.47.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.28. 57,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $162.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $1,363,595. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Elastic by 94.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 79.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 88.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.