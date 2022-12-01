Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$105.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.36.

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.80. 285,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,562. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 53,660 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,627,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 391,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 148,932 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

