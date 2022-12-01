Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Short Interest Up 62.5% in November

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canna-Global Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNGL. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,985,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,599,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $9,925,000.

Get Canna-Global Acquisition alerts:

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNGL remained flat at $10.24 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,034. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.