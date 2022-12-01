Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Short Interest Up 62.5% in November

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canna-Global Acquisition
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNGL. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,985,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,599,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,988,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $9,925,000.
Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNGL remained flat at $10.24 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,034. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.77.
About Canna-Global Acquisition
Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canna-Global Acquisition (CNGL)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.