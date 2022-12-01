Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.71.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cano Health to $4.00 in a research report on Monday.
Shares of CANO opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $10.12.
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
