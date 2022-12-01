Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cano Health to $4.00 in a research report on Monday.

Cano Health Price Performance

Shares of CANO opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after buying an additional 3,149,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after buying an additional 2,293,310 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 8,402.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after buying an additional 1,890,548 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,490,000 after buying an additional 1,148,380 shares during the period. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

