Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.87. 410,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,863,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.95.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 621.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

