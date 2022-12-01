Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CMCAW stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.