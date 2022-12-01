Celo (CELO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $277.85 Million

Celo (CELO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Celo has a total market capitalization of $277.85 million and approximately $17.62 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00003422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.54 or 0.06495181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00505972 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,214.60 or 0.30775595 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,832,129 coins. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

