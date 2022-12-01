Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $44.42 million and $423,650.15 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,400,707 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

